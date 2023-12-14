Justin Timberlake still gets wife Jessica Biel backing following Britney Spears’ allegations

Jessica Biel defends Justin Timberlake after Britney Spears' bombshell allegations

Justin Timberlake has reportedly got his wife Jessica Biel backing after Britney Spears’ bombshell allegations in her memoir, The Woman In Me.



A source told the National Enquirer, Jessica has always supported her husband through controversies during their 12 years of marriage.

“Of course, Justin and Jessica were affected by the accusations,” said an insider.

However, the source stated, “Justin makes no excuses for his past behaviour, and he's sorry but he's a different person now, with a family, a career, responsibilities. Jessica knows that.”

Last month, Jessica showed a united front with Justin as they walked the red carpet at the Los Angeles premiere of his new movie, Trolls Band Together.

At the time, Justin was slammed by netizens and fans after Britney revealed that he convinced the Toxic singer to get an abortion at the age of 19.

Jessica believed that Justin has changed in his life since he dated Britney and this isn’t the first time the actress had to stand by her musician husband through scandals.

Justin had to issue a public apology to his wife Jessica after he was caught holding hands with Palmer co-star Alisha Wainwright back in 2019.

“Jessica has always turned the other cheek, as hard as it is. Justin feels grateful for her support,” added the source.