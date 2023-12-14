Sydney Sweeney shares rare update on wedding with Jonathan Davino

Sydney Sweeney and Jonathan Davino co-produced her recent film, ‘Anyone But You’

Sydney Sweeney is in no rush to walk down the aisle with fiancé Jonathan Davino.

Speaking with Entertainment Tonight on Tuesday, the Euphoria star admitted that despite being engaged for nearly two years now, wedding planning isn’t exactly at the top of her to-do list.

“I’m so busy working! I’m a workaholic and I love it, I love it,” she confessed when the outlet inquired into a potential save-the-date.

Being fully immersed in her professional life at the moment, the 26-years-old actress has little room for the whirlwind of wedding preparations.

Indeed, the power couple haven’t just been lounging around; in a joint effort, they co-produced Sweeney’s latest romantic comedy film, Anyone But You, through her production company, Fifty-Fifty Films.

Reflecting on the experience of working with her soon-to-be hubby, Sweeney gushed, “I think it’s incredible being able to work with people who you wanna be in business with. It’s amazing having someone who cheers you on and someone who fully just supports what you do.”

Sweeney and Davino kicked off their romantic journey back in 2018 and confirmed their engagement in February 2022.

However, the lack of marriage planning combined with the recent romance rumours involving Sweeney and Glen Powell, and the fact that she rarely wears her engagement ring has left fans wondering if wedding bells are actually going to be ringing any time soon.