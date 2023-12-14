Travis Kelce nervously aims to make Taylor Swift's celebration 'the best day ever'

NFL tight end Travis Kelce is feeling the pressure as he gears up to celebrate girlfriend Taylor Swift's 34th birthday today.

The couple, deeply in love, plans to host a celebration in New York City attended by close friends, including Blake Lively and Selena Gomez.

Taylor, who was seen departing from Kansas City, is expected to be treated like a "princess" at the birthday bash.

Sources reveal that Travis is not only focused on the present moment but is eager to extend the birthday festivities into the holiday season and even the coming year, with potential plans to join Taylor on her tour in 2024.

According to insiders, Travis is particularly anxious as he endeavors to ensure that this birthday becomes a memorable and special experience for Taylor.

It's not just about exchanging gifts for Travis; he is determined to create an enduring celebration that goes beyond the confines of the day itself.

Inside Taylor Swift's Night to Remember: PDA-Filled Pre-Birthday

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce openly embraced the holiday spirit with Christmas cocktails, publicly displaying their affection at a holiday pop-up bar.

The couple, surrounded by loved ones, reveled in the festive atmosphere without reservation.

According to reports, Kelce's mother left the gathering first, around 10:45 p.m., while Swift's newfound friend Brittany Mahomes and her husband, Patrick, departed at 1 a.m., making a stylish exit in a party bus, as reported by TMZ.

An hour later, the Grammy-winning artist and her beau, Travis Kelce, slipped into the back seat of an SUV, accompanied by their security detail, savoring every moment of togetherness in their long-distance romance.

Kelce, leaving his $400,000 Rolls-Royce parked on the street, seemed to prioritize responsible choices after likely enjoying a few drinks at the bar.

A source shared with DailyMail.com, "Travis is going to be with her, and he is really nervous because he wants this to be her best birthday ever."

Emphasizing that it's not solely about gifts, the source explained that Kelce aims to curate an experience for Swift that transcends a single day, reflecting the depth of their connection during this special time.