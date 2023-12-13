Netflix unveils release date for ‘Damsel’, starring Millie Bobby Brown

Netflix has finally revealed the release date for its highly anticipated film, Damsel, starring the ever-talented Millie Bobby Brown.

Mark your calendars for March 8, 2024, because that's when you'll be swept away to a world where princesses aren't damsels in distress, but fierce warriors ready to take charge.

Brown, best known for her roles in Stranger Things and Enola Holmes, takes on the role of Princess Elodie, a dutiful daughter who agrees to marry a handsome prince.

But Elodie's fairy tale takes a dark turn when she discovers the royal family has a sinister secret: they're sacrificing her to appease an ancient debt.

Thrown into a cave with a fire-breathing dragon, Elodie must rely on her wits and courage to survive. This is no ordinary princess story; Elodie is a fighter, determined to defy her fate and reclaim her freedom.

Joining Brown in this epic adventure is a stellar cast, including Angela Bassett, Robin Wright, Ray Winstone, Nick Robinson, and Brook Carter. With such talent both on and off screen, Damsel promises to be a visually stunning and emotionally gripping experience.

Originally scheduled for release in October 2023, Damsel was delayed due to the Hollywood actors' strike. But the wait is almost over, and fans are eager to see Brown tackle this unconventional princess role.

Damsel is more than just a fantasy film; it's a story about defying expectations, challenging traditional narratives, and finding inner strength.

Check out the trailer for Damsel here







