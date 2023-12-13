George Clooney explains why he feels nervous by Amal’s red carpet looks

George Clooney praises his wife Amal for her red carpet looks: Here's why

George Clooney has recently confessed he feels self-conscious when walking the red carpet with his pretty wife Amal Clooney.



Speaking to Entertainment Tonight at the premiere of his new movie, The Boys in the Boat, on Monday, the Ocean’s Eleven star praised his wife, saying, “She always cleans up.”

“I'm always embarrassed because I'm wearing something that I've worn, like, 1,000 times,” stated the 62-year-old.

The Descendants actor quipped, “My entire career has been reduced to a plus-one now.”

“I did one of those Women in Film things a couple of years ago, and I had to introduce myself as ‘Amal Clooney's husband’ because, honestly, I was dead otherwise,” shared George.

While responding to a question about Amal’s role in his new movie, George remarked, “I didn't want to say it, but now that you brought it up, she directed the film. The flair, the British flair!”

Earlier in a 2020 interview with ET, George, who tied the knot with Amal in 2014, reflected on his marriage, explaining, “There is no question that having Amal in my life changed everything for me. It was the first time that everything that she did and everything about her was infinitely more important than anything about me.”

“And then we had these two knuckleheads. It is very fulfilling and something I wasn't at all… didn't see coming,” added the actor while talking about his twins.