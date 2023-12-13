Prince William desperately awaits for Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's new expected 'titles'?

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle may be stripped of their royal titles if a new bombshell law passes

Prince William is allegedly waiting for the time when Prince Harry and Meghan Markle could be stripped of their royal titles.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex may be stripped of their royal titles if a new bombshell law passes. It would force the House of Commons to consider turning the US-based couple into being addressed with their possible new 'titles' "Mr and Mrs'.

Britain's politician Bob Seely, in support of the monarchy, wants to adapt laws that were originally passed in the First World War to deny German nobles their British titles.

William, heir to the throne as the eldest son of King Charles, won't mind if the Duke and Duchess of Sussex lose their titles amid claims and predictions about the future of the monarchy.

Some fortune tellers claim that King Charles will possibly abdicate the throne but his eldest son William won't take his place. The Prince of Wales is the next in line but some mysterious reasons allegedly won't let him become the king.

Nostradamus, a 16th-century French astrologer, has predicted a "King of the Isles" will be “driven out by force."

In British author and Nostradamus commentator Mario Reading's analysis, this points to King Charles abdicating due to 'persistent attacks on both himself and his second wife', and Harry replacing him, rather than William or any of his children, as the man who has 'no mark of a king', according to The Daily Mail.

Prince Harry, who stepped down as senior working royal and relocated to the US in 2020, is said to be still eligible to inherit the throne one day and is currently fifth in line to succession. Harry and Meghan's children, Archie and Lilibet, also have their own titles.

However, the new proposed law, which is being considered as 'nuclear option', aims to respect the decision of those who no longer want to be royals and in turn part of the monarchy by removing "their titles and privileges" in ties with the institution.



"The Duke and Duchess can be Mr and Mrs like the rest of us," the U.K lawmaker claimed, adding: "My Titles Deprivation 1917 Act Amendment Bill would allow a vote in Parliament to advise the ancient advisory Privy Council to strip a member of the royal family of their titles."



"My aim is simple: if someone doesn't want to be royal, that is a decision we respect - but they should not keep the titles and privileges if they trash an institution that plays an important part in our nation's life," according to conservative MP.

A William's friend previously claimed: "There's nothing cynical about Charles’ wish to build bridges with his younger son Harry, and that he would be delighted about the renewal of contact with the Duke. But it seems as William would be minded to follow his father’s example as the Prince of Wales doesn’t have the same forgiving attitude" after the Sussex's bombshell attacks against the royal family."