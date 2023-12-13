Oprah Winfrey makes bold confession about therapy & mental health challenges

Oprah Winfrey spills beans on attending 'therapy'

Oprah Winfrey, 69, offered an insight into dealing with mental health on The Drew Barrymore Show on Tuesday. December 12.

The Oprah Winfrey Show alum revealed that she embraced therapy on the show “in front of everybody,” she claimed.

Although the celebrity made her show a platform where individuals could seek therapy and ‘improve their well-being,’ the Color Purple alum admitted that she never attended therapy.



While talking to the Charlie’s Angels star, she shared: “And you know, when I first started in 1986 with the national show, nobody was going to therapy. Even speaking about therapy on television was taboo, and now everybody has gone to therapy.”

After an enlightening journey of 25 years, Oprah has been an inspiration for an entire generation and continues to motivate individuals in different ways.

Barrymore chimed in, recalling that Winfrey ‘motivated’ her when she was 14 years old.

The 48-year-old actress shared: “I’m happy to tell you now that I don’t think and feel any of those things about myself. I feel like I’m learning more here not playing a character but being myself.”

Despite her repulsion to therapy, Winfrey makes sure to take care of herself via physical activities.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight at the premiere of the Color Purple in Los Angeles, she dished on her exercise regime.

“It’s not one thing, it’s everything,” she told the outlet. “I was on that treadmill today.”