Kylie Minogue shines in Las Vegas Residency, hits '5 billion’ streams

Kylie Minogue holds the distinction of being the only female artist to achieve a No. 1 album in five consecutive decades in the UK

Kylie Minogue stuns in red latex costume ahead of Las Vegas Residency performance.

In a behind-the-scenes snapshot from her Las Vegas residency, Kylie Minogue, 55, looked incredible in a red latex costume. The singer shared the photo on Instagram ahead of her upcoming performance at The Venetian on Friday.

Kylie showcased her figure in a skintight top and flared trousers, complemented by pointed heels and a Vegas belt. Referring to the belt in the caption, she humorously wrote, 'If found return to...'

Kylie kicked off her shows at The Venetian last month, with performances scheduled until May 2024.

The pop icon holds the distinction of being the only female artist to achieve a No 1 album in five consecutive decades in the UK, with an impressive track record of 80 million records sold worldwide, 5 billion streams, and 8 UK No 1 albums.

Fans took to the comment section to praise Kylie for her incredible stage costume.

They wrote: 'It should be illegal to be this iconic' and 'The red Hot queen of VEGASS!!!!'

The pop icon holds the distinction of being the only female artist to achieve a No. 1 album in five consecutive decades in the UK, with an impressive track record of 80 million records sold worldwide, 5 billion streams, and 8 UK No 1 albums.

