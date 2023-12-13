Selena Gomez applies Rare beauty products on 'Only Murders in the Building' co-stars

Selena Gomez on using Rare beauty products on 'Steve and Marty'

Selena Gomez has recently opened up about using her Rare new products on Only Murders in the Building co-stars.



In a new interview with Vogue, the Calm Down singer and actress shared that Steve Martin and Martin Short tried out her new Rare Beauty line.

Selena admitted, “Absolutely. I put Rare on the guys all the time, Steve and Marty."

“I make them do it,” continued the 31-year-old.

While discussing about her new body care line, the Ice Cream crooner revealed that she didn’t try to DIY her own skincare.

“No…Knowing me I would ruin my skin by putting like Clorox or something,” stated the singer.

Earlier this month, Selena told PEOPLE that the new line “aligns with promoting self-acceptance and encourages everyone to find joy in feeling good without needing perfect routines”.

“It's all about emphasising well-being,” remarked the songstress.

The beauty entrepreneur shared her inspiration behind her collection, which she shared came from her “personal love of body products and Rare Beauty customers’ interest”.

Selena explained that she also wanted to “challenge the unrealistic standards of perfection in the beauty industry”.

“I personally experienced the pressure to meet certain appearance expectations growing up,” commented the businesswoman.

Selena added, “My fundamental belief is that everyone possesses a unique and rare quality, and feeling beautiful doesn't require conforming to one specific look.”