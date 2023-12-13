Grace Dent reveals 'challenging' REAL reason behind 'I’m A Celebrity' exit

Grace expressed concern for her castmates, calling it the “greatest regret” of her life.

Grace Dent, the food critic spilled the beans on her decision to quit ITV's I’m A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here.

Grace revealed that she found the life in camp “too challenging” as it involved “divisive characters” that was apparently too much to handle for the MasterChef star.

Dent also hinted that there was lack of control with absolutely no place to hide.

According to an insider, "Grace also tells how she found it hard being in camp with people who under normal circumstances, she wouldn't share a sleeping space with - and that includes divisive characters like Nigel."

In a candid discussion with the The Sun, they revealed, "She also is expected to lift the lid on the elements she found hard with camp life, including the ‘lack of control’ she felt, and there being ‘nowhere to hide’."

"But it looks as though Grace has taken her time on the show as a life lesson as she adds that people should: "Take risks, say yes, and the things that you think you can’t do, you can."

The I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here alum shared: "Leaving my campmates and the girls will be the greatest regret of my life."

Fans expressed concern for Grace after the star came out ‘pale’ and exhausted during one of the episodes of the show.

She candidly told the camera, “I just want to go home," at the time.

The TV network was quick to post the news after finding a replacement to take over Grace’s trial.

The statement read: "Unfortunately Grace Dent has left the show on medical grounds. She has been a great campmate and will be missed by her fellow celebrities and viewers alike."

Grace clearly had it with the camp and this trial was the last step which triggered her to quit the show.