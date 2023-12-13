‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ actor Andre Braugher dead at 61

Beloved actor Andre Braugher passed away at the age of 61.

Braugher, who was best known for his roles on acclaimed crime series such as Homicide: Life on the Street and Brooklyn Nine-Nine, died on Monday from a brief illness, his rep, Jennifer Allen, confirmed the news to multiple outlets.

The actor earned his first Emmy win in 1997 and then in 1998 for playing Detective Frank Pemberton in Homicide, which aired from 1992 to 1998. He won in the category for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series and also won wo Television Critics Association awards.

He also met his wife, Ami Brabson, on the show with whom he tied the knot in the early ’90s. The share sons Michael, Isaiah and John Wesley.

As for the beloved character the no-nonsense Captain Raymond Holt, in Brooklyn Nine-Nine, picking up four Emmy nominations. In total, he earned 11 Emmy nominations in his career, including a second win for the 2006 miniseries Thief.

Throughout his time on the show, which aired from 2013 to 2021, he won two Critics Choice Awards for Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series and received four Emmy Award nominations.