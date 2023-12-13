North West pays tribute to Kanye West for ‘Vulture’

North West is following in her father Kanye West’s footsteps by rapping besides him.
The 10-year-old daughter of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West has rapped before.
During an early Tuesday morning surprise appearance at her father Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign's listening party for their upcoming new album, Vultures, North West introduced herself as "your bestie, Miss Miss Westie."
The 10-year-old daughter of Ye and Kim Kardashian gave some major bars at a crowded Wynwood Marketplace event in Miami.
Social media users have been sharing a video of North performing live with her father, who is virtually completely wrapped in a black hoodie, while the crowd is going crazy for the song.
"I love it here / we gonna take over the year for another year / it's your bestie, Miss Miss Westie / don't try to test me / it's gonna get messy/ it's gonna get messy / just bless me," North rapped.
On Kanye's next album, which also includes collaborations with Bad Bunny, Freddie Gibbs, Lil Baby, Lil Durk, and Chris Brown, North's verse makes its debut during the performance.
Photos that TMZ was able to collect show that Bianca Censori, Kanye's alleged wife, was also present. She was seen holding North in her arms in some pictures.
