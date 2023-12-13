Hilary Duff to welcome 4th baby with husband Matthew Koma

Hilary Duff is pregnant for the fourth time

Hilary Duff is soon to become a mother for the 4th time.



The former cast member of "Lizzie McGuire" and Matt Koma are expecting their third and fourth kid together.

Duff shared her family's Christmas card on Instagram on Tuesday to reveal her pregnancy.

The front of the card, which displays a picture of the 36-year-old actress cuddling her growing baby bulge in pyjamas at home with her kids and Koma, also 36, reads, "So much for silent nights."

"Buckle up Buttercups, we're adding one more to this crazy bunch!" the opposite affirms.

Prior to this, the couple welcomed daughters Mae and Banks in March 2021 and October 2018, respectively.



After getting married in December 2019 at their Los Angeles home in between the births of their children, Duff became the stepfather to her now-11-year-old son, Luca, who she shares with her ex-husband, Mike Comrie.

The "How I Met Your Father" actor said in June to Shape that her house is characterised by "mayhem and craziness" because she has such a large family.

She gushed, “I love the pressure of being like, ‘How the f–k are we going to make it through this day?’ And making it through the day and being like, ‘I don’t know how everyone is tucked in and fed and happy after all the things we’ve had to do today.’”