Hugh Grant quips he spends his downtime 'swamped' with children

Hugh Grant has recently explained how he spends his free time at 63.
Speaking to PEOPLE, the Music and Lyrics star revealed that his downtime mostly occupied by five children.
Grant quipped, “I live here (United Kingdom) and I have no fun at all. I'm swamped in children, and I'm too old for them.”
For the unversed, the Notting Hill actor shares two children with ex-wife Tinglan Hong, whereas three children with wife Anna Eberstein.
Despite Grant being private about his family life, the actor previously revealed a few stories about his children.
“I think it's always amusing to put your underpants on your head,” he told the outlet.
Grant shared, “I made the mistake of showing one of my sons my ass all the time. ‘Hey, look at this!’ Then he got the habit and taught every single child in west London to do the same.”
While shooting for the The Undoing in the US, Grant recalled, “I thought, 'Oh, fantastic opportunity to get away from my screaming children. As soon as I got to New York each time. I missed them so much. It was awful. I remember almost every scene I acted in made me cry.”
Earlier, in a 2020 interview with Radio Times magazine, Grant talked about parenting, adding, “I'm probably more like my mother than my father.”
“As children, she was quite silly with us with lots of silly voices. I do that with my children, but I'm not sure they enjoy it. They roll their eyes half the time.”
Meanwhile, Grant will next be seen in Wonka, which will release in theatres on December 15.
