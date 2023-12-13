Prince Harry receives delightful news from UK after months of backlash

Prince Harry has received a delightful news after months of backlash as his bombshell-tell-all memoir 'Spare', which was released in January, has been announced as the best-selling of 2023 in the UK, according to a new report.
Harry's memoir, that sent shockwaves across the world, documented all aspects of Harry's life, including his fractious relationship with his father, King Charles, and his turbulent sibling rivalry with big brother Prince William.
The book also included his struggles with grief after the death of his mother princess Diana.
The 39-year-old’s book, according to Amazon, is the best-selling of 2023 in his home country. It gives a huge boost to the Duke after his scathing attacks on the royal family saw his popularity plummet.
Harry and his wife Meghan Markle have seen their popularity in the US and UK dwindle even after all their claims and stunts. the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have also received criticism for their interviews about life as a royal.
