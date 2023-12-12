Kevin Costner and Jewel’s romance not brand new: Source

Kevin Costner and Jewel's attraction on both sides: Source

Kevin Costner and Jewel ‘s romance is not new, according to the sources.



A source told PEOPLE, “The relationship between Kevin and Jewel is fresh but not brand new. There is very big attraction on both sides.”

For the unversed, Costner and Jewel sparked romance speculations when photos of the two surfaced cuddling up to each other at a tennis fundraiser for her Inspiring Children Foundation.

Another source revealed, “Jewel likes Kevin’s type and Kevin likes to be in a relationship, so this is cool.”

“He is having fun after his contentious divorce. He is glad that is over,” said an insider.

Reportedly, Jewel is mom to 12-year-old son Kase whom she shares with ex-husband Ty Murray.

It is pertinent to mention that Costner’s former wife Christine filed for divorce earlier this year, and the pair reached a settlement in September.

The former couple share three kids — Cayden, 16, Hayes, 14, and Grace, 13 — and he has four adult children from previous relationships.

Earlier in November, rumours of a romance between Costner and Reese Witherspoon started online.

However, a rep for Witherspoon rejected the claims, adding, “This story is completely fabricated and not true.”

Meanwhile, Jewel posted about the fundraiser on Instagram last month where she also talked about Costner’s involvement.

In the caption, she wrote, “Every year, my foundation @inspiringchildren and I go to Necker Island to help host a tennis event w @richardbranson to raise funds for our kids.”

She added, “@kevincostnermodernwest was kind enough to mentor our kids this year, and Sir Richard was his usual inspiring self- who also plays a mean game of doubles!”