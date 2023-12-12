Timothee Chalamet shares his mother ‘corrected’ him over Wonka statement

Timothee Chalamet reveals his mother's conversation about Wonka movie

Timothée Chalamet has recently shared his interesting anecdote about his mother on Good Morning America.



Speaking on the latest episode on Tuesday, Chalamet revealed that his “amazing mom” as well as actress Nicole Flender corrected one of his interview quotes about her.

The Dune star said, “We have great moms in show business, that's the secret ingredient.”

Later, the co-host Lara Spencer questioned about Chalamet’s earlier quote to PEOPLE, in which he said his mother’s favourite movie of his was the upcoming Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory prequel — a statement he corrected on the air.

Chalamet admitted, “I thought this was her favourite movie. She called me yesterday, she corrected me.”

“She said Beautiful Boy was her favourite,” shared the actor, adding, “When she saw this, she did say, ‘It's nice to see you smile.’”

Previously, Chalamet told PEOPLE that his mother wanted him to work on movie project that would bring smile on his face.

“I think she saw Bones and All and said, 'You gotta be happier in your movies!’” he told the outlet, while giving reference of Luca Guadagnino’s 2022 cannibal love story.

It is pertinent to mention that Chalamet’s new Wonka movie will release in theatres on December 15.

Meanwhile, the actor disclosed that his new Willy Wonka role is “a change of pace” for him, in terms of characters he used to take on.