Britney Spears shades one ex after another in a single week

Britney Spears doesn't slow down, serves the ball right back to her exes.

Britney Spears has shut down two exes in one go, dubbed "not coming slow" by fans.

Recently, Sam Asghari flexed his buffed arms in a photo, cuddling a pooch and giving it an intriguing tagline: "Some loves last."

In her video response, the singer radiated happiness while holding a cigarette next to new manager Benjamin Mallinan and longtime pal Cade Hudson.

Captioned “Paradise playing with my baby,” the footage captures her moments with a new dog on Instagram.

This post follows shortly after the Hit Me Baby One More Time artist threw a cheeky gesture at ex Justin Timberlake.

She floated a dance shot earlier this week, captioning it, “When that bird comes up well… are you guessing revelations? You know! P.s. hands on hips honestly! Sorry in advance!”

This was a reference to the Suit and Tie singer’s latest performance of long-time hit song Cry Me a River, which was a diss track penned about their highly publicized breakup 20 years ago.

Continuing the caption, Britney wrote, “I felt there was no way at the time to tell my side of the story. I couldn't explain, because I knew no one would take my side once Justin had convinced the world of his version. I don't think Justin realized the power he had in shaming me. I don't think he understands to this day.”