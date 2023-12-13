Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce ‘getting married’?

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce getting married?

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift’s romance is progressing in a positive way and is getting noticed by their friends too.



The NFL tight end's inner circle is supporting Travis Kelce in moving his relationship with Taylor Swift to the next level, according to at least one of his buddies.

Following their weekend in Kansas City, Chetarah Jackson—whose boyfriend has known Kelce since middle school—exuded hope for the future of the relationship after spending time with the 34-year-old Kelce and the 33-year-old Swift.

“Taylor and Travis are so in love. It was so cute seeing them together and I can see them getting married,” Jackson said, as per Entertainment Tonight on Monday, December 11.

“Taylor is an absolute sweetheart. She is very down-to-earth and kind.”

The realtor expressed her admiration for Kelce and Swift while describing her relationship with them. "My boyfriend Calvin Locke, owner of Grille 55 and Pure Soul and Seafood in Cleveland, Ohio, is Travis’ friend and has known him since the 7th grade."

After the Chiefs' 20-17 loss, Jackson mentioned that she spotted Swift at the Christmas pop-up bar and the Kansas City Chiefs vs. Buffalo Bills game.

“We were in the suite at the game, which was filled with family and friends. … We had an amazing time,” she told the outlet. “Patrick Mahomes was also there. He was nice and took a picture for my nephew.”

Swift and Kelce have proudly displayed their affection for one another since going public with their relationship in September.

Following Swift's July stop on her Eras Tour, the athlete confessed his crush on her, and the two went on to date in secret. After two months, Swift began going to Chiefs games on a regular basis.