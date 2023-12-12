Andrew Scott embraces ‘Hot Priest’ legacy: ‘It was such a wonderful character’

‘Fleabag’ fans dubbed Andrew Scott’s enigmatic character ‘Hot Priest’

Andrew Scott will always be known as the “Hot Priest.”

The 47-year-old actor admitted that he’s still basking in the glow of his beloved character from Fleabag – even years post its bittersweet series finale.

Speaking to People Magazine at the premiere of his latest film, All of Us Strangers, Scott expressed that he doesn’t mind at all that fans continue to associate him with his iconic Fleabag character – far from it.

“I think it’s great,” he exclaimed. “It hasn’t prevented me from spreading my wings and it was such a wonderful character and there’s much worse things to be called in life,” he reflected.

Scott portrayed the unforgettable role of the priest – love interest to Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s titular character – affectionately dubbed by fans as the “Hot Priest.”

Despite growing to love her over their swoon-worthy encounters throughout the six-episode run, Hot Priest ultimately chose God over Fleabag in the bittersweet series finale in 2019 – much to the dismay of viewers.

However, the charming, irresistible, and magnetic character still lives on in the hearts of fans four years later.

Fleabag is currently streaming on Prime Video.