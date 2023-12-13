Prince Harry, Meghan Markle cling on to royal titles amid huge financial loss

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are capping off the year with an unparalleled financial loss in the wake of uncertainty over their royal titles.

The Sussexes’ charity foundation, Archewell released a public disclosure of their accounts for 2022, which shed light on a grim situation.

According to the Daily Express, the financial documents unveiled a donation of only £795,210 ($1million) from two donors each, only a fraction of their 2021 total.

The Archewell Foundation summed up their donations for the year 2021 to around £10.3million ($13million), which is £8.7million ($11million) more than last year.

They also recorded a loss of £536,357 ($674,485) due to a deficit in donations.

However, in the midst of their long-standing money issues, Harry and Meghan seem to be desperately clinging to their royal connection as the description on the document notably referred to the couple as the ‘Duke and Duchess of Sussex’.

It comes after calls for stripping the parents of two of their royal titles gained momentum following the release of Meghan Markle’s infamous ‘mouthpiece’ Omid Scobie’s book Endgame.

Speaking to GB News last week, royal commentator Katie Nicholl dished on the Live to Lead producers’ prospective reaction should the House of Parliament vote against retaining their titles.

She said, "Without the 'Duke and Duchess', they're just Harry and Meghan, and that simply doesn't carry the same amount of weight."

"So I think it's a case of wait and see what's going to happen on that," she added.