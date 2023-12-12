Adam Lambert talks ‘lovely’ meeting with Kate Middleton at carol service

Adam Lambert performed ‘The Christmas Song’ for Kate Middleton’s third annual Christmas carol service

Adam Lambert brought the festive spirit to the royal family.

The 41-year-old singer was one of the artists invited to take the stage at Kate Middleton’s Together At Christmas carol service held at Westminster Abbey last Friday.

Speaking to People Magazine, Lambert reflected on the “surreal” experience of playing for the Princess of Wales at her third annual Christmas carol service.

The Whataya Want from Me singer met the royal ahead of his performance, saying, “I had the honor of meeting Catherine, Princess of Wales. She invited the performers she wanted to see at the service, and it was lovely to visit with her before we performed.”



Lambert – who first rose to fame on season 8 of American Idol – noted that the atmosphere inside the Abbey was “very still,” reflecting that the serenity “added a calmness to [his] energy.”

Lambert performed the timeless holiday tune, The Christmas Song, in collaboration with British singer-songwriter Beverley Knight, before Prince William delivered a reading from the Bible.

An eyewitness further told the outlet that Lambert and Knight’s rendition of the festive classic had George, Charlotte, and Louis completely captivated.