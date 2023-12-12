Anne Hathaway praises Greta Gerwig's 'Barbie': 'Hit a bullseye'

Anne Hathaway claimed it was "lucky" that her Barbie picture was never shot, considering that Greta Gerwig's film "hit a bullseye."



In 2017, it was revealed that the Eileen star was tied to Sony's Barbie film after Amy Schumer backed out due to "scheduling conflicts" at the time. Despite being scheduled for a May 2020 release date and directed by Alethea Jones, the film never materialised.

This allowed Margot Robbie's production firm, Lucky Chap, to come in and convince Warner Bros. to take on the film, with Robbie starring and Gerwig directing.

Now, on a recent episode of the Happy Sad Confused podcast, Hathaway gushed about the summer movie that brought the famed doll to life.

“The thing that’s so exciting about what Margot and Greta and Ryan and America and that entire phenomenal team [did] is they hit a bullseye,” the Devil Wears Prada actress told host Josh Horowitz.

“The bullseye caused the entire world to reach this level of ecstasy. Now imagine that version, that much energy, that much anticipation, that much emotion, but it’s not the right version. So I actually think of it as a lucky thing [the Sony movie didn’t get developed].”

The She Came to Me star continued to share her admiration for Robbie and the impact the film had on so many, saying, “Margot is just sublime, period. What she is doing as a creative person and a producer is so exciting and inspiring. And the mythic giants they toppled with [Barbie] that have kept certain narratives in place that have not allowed opportunities to develop for so many people, they ran straight through it, dancing, sparkling!”

“Just as a cinema-goer and just as a woman in Hollywood since I was a kid, I’m thrilled by the development,” she added.

“If I believed that the version I was attached to could have done that, yeah, I might feel differently about it, but I genuinely think their [film] was the best possible version. So it’s actually very easy to just be thrilled and happy [for them]. I’m also a person who loves watching women kill it. I just do, I just love it. And also, to do so well, so undeniably that they actually had to write new records, come on! … I think it’s probably going to make things better.”