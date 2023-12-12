Beyoncé accused of plagiarising Hajime Sorayama’s artwork for ‘Renaissance’

The ‘Renaissance’ tour and concert film received massive critical and financial acclaim

Queen Bey is being accused of plagiarism… and the BeyHive is not happy about it.

Following the immense success of her Renaissance world tour and concert film, Japanese designer Hajime Sorayama accused Beyoncé of ripping off his artwork.

Taking to his Instagram on Monday, Soryama expressed his disappointment that the highest-Grammy-winner did not ask his permission before allegedly incorporating his signature futuristic sketches and designs into her Renaissance tour visuals.

In an Instagram post directed at the Halo songstress, Sorayama called her out in the caption, writing, “Yo @beyonce. You should have asked me ‘officially’ so that I could make much better work for you as like my man @theweeknd.”

The caption accompanied a carousel post that drew visual comparisons between Beyoncé’s work and Sorayama’s original creations.



The first picture showed a visual from the concert, with the Single Ladies singer sporting a chrome, alien-like headpiece with silver lip rings.

However, as the next few pictures showed, the visuals were strikingly similar to Sorayama’s designs, which usually include erotic portrayals of feminine robots.

But Beyoncé’s fans were not having it, with one pointing out to Saroyama, “You don’t own the Robot Hyper Feme Genre.”

Others questioned why he waited all of six months to speak about it now.

Still, others had his back, with one commenter pointing out, “Yes, Metropolis is source inspo, but Hajime Sorayama has quite literally been a master and icon in the art and k!nk world for time, and Beyonce is 10000% referencing it.”