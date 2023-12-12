Adam Driver secretly welcomed baby daughter with wife Joanne Tucker this year

Adam Driver and Joanne Tucker are notoriously private about their personal lives

Adam Driver is finally a girl dad.

The 40-year-old actor secretly welcomed a baby girl this year with his wife, Joanne Tucker, per Page Six.

Sources told the outlet that the Star Wars actor announced the news while practicing his opening monologue during the dress rehearsals for this weekend’s Saturday Night Live – his fourth SNL hosting stint so far.

“Last year, I asked for a baby girl, and I got it, which is exhausting,” Driver joked during his practice monologue, which was scrapped. “So this year, I wish for Ambien!”

The newest addition to Driver’s family marks the couple’s second child, whom they secretly welcomed in 2016. In a similar fashion to his most recent announcement, the Marriage Story star officially confirmed that he was “a father” while hosting SNL in 2020.

The names, photographs, and exact dates of birth of the two children are unknown and will likely remain that way as Driver and Tucker are notoriously private about their personal lives.

However, Page Six broke the news in February that the lovebirds – who met in school in the early 2000s and got married in 2013 – were expecting another bundle of joy.

At the time, they were photographed carrying a baby reclined bather as the Listen Up Philip actress, 41, rocked a clear baby bump.