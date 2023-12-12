YouTubers Zöe Sugg and Alfie Deyes announce birth of second daughter

British YouTubers Zöe Sugg and Alfie Deyes added another baby to their brood.

Zoe, who is also known as Zoella a beauty and lifestyle influencer, took to her Instagram handle to share the exciting news with her fans.

“Just in time for Christmas!” she announced alongside a short clip of the baby girl on the bed. “Novie Nell Deyes [heart emoji] 6/12/23.”

The baby girl was dressed in a green knit sweater with decorative flowers over a white onesie.



The comment section soon flooded with friends and family pouring in their love and well wishes.

Zoe’s brother and Strictly Come Dancing alum, wrote, “Little Novie, welcome to the family [heart emoji].”

Diane Buswell also commented with a slew of red hearts, writing, “love her x.”

Meanwhile, Alfie’s sister Poppy Deyes also commented, “Novie bear [happy tear emoji and heart emoji]”

Her partner, Sean Elliot also gushed, “New best mate alert, welcome to the family Novie [heart emoji].”

Back in July, Zoe and Alfie announced that they were expecting their second child by sharing a photo booth-inspired video holding up a sonogram. The sweet video also featured the couple’s first daughter, Ottilie Rue, 2, whom they welcomed in 2021.

The couple first started dating in 2012 soon after they met. Back in September, the pair announced they are engaged as Alfie popped the question during their family holiday.



Alfie and Zoe rose to fame for their everyday life vlogs on their respective YouTube channels, amassing millions of followers across multiple platforms.