Hoda Kotb broadcasts drunk photos from producer Jennifer Long's wedding

Hoda Kotb has blessed fans with a tipsy peek into Today show producer Jennifer Long’s NYC wedding celebration.
Over the weekend, she appeared on her Monday’s broadcast for Today with Hoda and Jenna, recapping the “beautiful night” with co-host Jenna Bush Hager, where they playfully unveiled various behind-the-scenes photos that were taken after she admittedly had a ‘few more drinks.’
The first snapshot featured a joyful, blurry selfie of her surrounded by fellow anchors Michael Feldman, Savannah Guthrie, and weatherman Al Roker.
Second one captured the TV personality smiling radiantly alongside the bride and other colleagues. Everyone grinning wide from ear to ear.
Next came a group shot. The best part of this being that Jennifer was sitting on her husband's lap, flanked by numerous attendees who were leaning into them. Fans say it might have required a lot of planning.
Fourth image in line displayed Jones, Guthrie, Roker, and the presenter seated together at a table, beaming like there’s not a worry in this world.
Notably absent from the shared pictures was former host Matt Lauer, who attended the wedding with girlfriend Shamin Abas.
Although Hoda chose not to address him, understandably because he has been accused of various s*xual misconducts, she praised Jennifer for being the kind of person who "can bring everybody together," emphasizing the diverse gathering of individuals from different eras of the show.
