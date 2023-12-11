JI announces no-trust motion against Karachi mayor

KARACHI: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Karachi Amir Hafiz Naeemur Rehman Monday announced tabling a no-confidence motion against the city's mayor, Barrister Murtaza Wahab.



The development came moments after the City Council approved a resolution allowing K-Electric to collect Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) charges from the citizens through their monthly power bills.

Expressing his disappointment over the attitude of the first Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) mayor of the port city, Rehman blasted the ruling party over the acute water crisis in the city, grabbing the mayor slot vial alleged rigging and not tabling the budget in the house.

Addressing the council's session, the JI leader said that the elected representatives were helpless to address the water-related issues of the public. He said that the solid waste department should be handed over to the local government.

Moving on to the alleged rigging in the January 15 local body elections, Rehman claimed: “Results of local government elections were changed.”

The JI has been accusing the ruling party in Sindh of robbing its mandate in Karachi.

The delay in the release of results — despite the polling being closed at 5pm on January 15 — had prompted rigging allegations from the opposition parties — JI, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F).

However, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) claimed that the results were compiled in a transparent manner, while the PPP-led government also denied its involvement in rigging the polls.

Speaking on the occasion, Rehman said that the elected members of PTI — an ally party of JI in Karachi — were forced to change their loyalties.

The absence of 31 members from the PTI during the mayorship elections paved the way for the PPP to seize the coveted Karachi mayor slot. PPP’s candidates Wahab and Salman Abdullah Murad won the election for mayor and deputy mayor as the duo secured 173 votes. On the other hand, JI candidates for the slots bagged 160 votes.

The JI leader said that they would not give up their right. The JI leader claimed that institutions were occupied with the help of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P).

He also criticised the government for allegedly showing Karachi's population less in the census

On his part, the incumbent mayor said that interference in the jurisdiction of KMC would not be tolerated, adding that they would not allow corruption in the corporation.

Responding to JI allegations, Wahab said he would have to keep in view the budget and resourcing while announcing the budget for towns.

“The PPP mayor will set new tradition," he announced.

Moreover, the session also witnessed a scuffle between PTI members. The PTI defectors announced their support for the PPP mayor.

Meanwhile, the City Council session was adjourned for an indefinite period.