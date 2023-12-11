Article 370: FM Jillani addressing media after Indian SC verdict on Article 370

Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jillani is addressing the media to share Pakistan's response to the Indian Supreme Court's verdict that validated Narendra Modi's controversial move to abrogate Article 370 that guaranteed the semi-autonomous status of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).



India's top court on Monday upheld a move by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government to revoke the limited autonomy of Muslim-majority IIOJK, where an insurgency has raged for decades, and ordered elections within a year.

The 2019 declaration was "a culmination of the process of integration and as such is a valid exercise of power", the Supreme Court said in its verdict.

The move was accompanied by the imposition of direct rule from New Delhi, mass arrests, a total lockdown and communication blackout that ran for months as India bolstered its armed forces in the region to contain protests.

Modi´s muscular policy has been deeply controversial in IIOJK, with the insurgency that claimed tens of thousands of lives over decades largely quietened.

The removal of Article 370 of the constitution, which enshrined the special status of the disputed region, was challenged by Kashmir´s pro-India political parties, the local Bar Association and individual litigants, culminating in Monday´s verdict.

The court upheld removing the region´s autonomy while calling for IIOJK to be restored to statehood with the same status as any other Indian state "at the earliest and as soon as possible".

The court also ordered state elections to take place by September 30, 2024.

Security was stepped up across the disputed territory ahead of the verdict, with authorities deploying hundreds of soldiers, paramilitary troops, and police in the main city of Srinagar to thwart any protests.