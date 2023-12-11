Lahore: people can now get their driving licence online

A screengrab of the DLIMS application interface on a browser. — X/@ctplahore

LAHORE: The citizens of Lahore will now be able to get a driving license online with the help of an online learner driving license application launched by the Punjab government under the Driving License Management Sytems.



The application, which would serve as a major relief to citizens, was inaugurated by Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi who said that citizens will now be able to get a learning driving license while staying at home.

The government, he added, is also providing facilities for getting learning driving licenses made at patrol posts, service centres, and police stations.

"The facility of [acquiring] learner license has also been started at the front desk of the police stations," he said.

This effort by the Punjab government will ensure ease for citizens who won't need to worry about stepping out of the house or waiting to get their licenses made, he said.

Provincial Information Minister Aamir Mir and Inspector General of Police Dr Usman Anwar were also present at the inauguration ceremony held at the CM house, while Chairman Punjab Information Technology Board Faisal Yousaf and other relevant officials also attended the event.

Last week, the Punjab caretaker government approved a multi-fold hike in the learner driving licence fee, which will come into effect from January 1, 2024.

The approval came during the 33rd meeting of the provincial cabinet, chaired by CM Naqvi in Lahore.

After the cabinet's approval, the fee for the learner's driving licence has been increased from Rs60 to Rs1000.

However, United States citizens and Pakistani citizens living in the US, Canada, and any other country can get a driving licence by paying $100 online, the provincial cabinet’s communique stated.

Moreover, the provincial cabinet has also hiked the fees for light and heavy vehicle driving licence and the Public Service Vehicle (PSV) driving licence.