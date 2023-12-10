COAS Gen Asim Munir sets out for maiden official trip to US

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir (Centre) attends Azadi Parade at Pakistan Military Academy (PMA) in Kakul on August 13, 2023. — ISPR

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir has set out for his maiden official visit to the United States since he took charge as the army chief of the country in November last year, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Sunday.



In a brief statement, the military’s media wing said the army chief is scheduled to meet senior American military and government officials in the US.

The army chief's visit came a day after the conclusion of a two-day stay of US Special Representative for Afghanistan Thomas West in Pakistan.

The American envoy conveyed Washington's resolve to "stand with Pakistan" in its fight against terrorism and the challenges posed by the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

Concluding his crucial visit to Islamabad, West said he held meetings on regional security and protecting Afghan refugees, among other important matters.

Taking to his official account on X, formerly Twitter, the American diplomat also shared the details of his meetings with Caretaker Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani, army chief Gen Munir, Pakistan’s Special Representative on Afghanistan Asif Durrani, and Interior Secretary Aftab Akbar Durrani.

West, in another post, mentioned Washington's resolve to stand with Islamabad against terrorism in the region as well as touched upon matters about the ongoing repatriation of illegal foreigners.

"We are also grateful for close communication with Islamabad re: refugee protection issues, including collaboration with IOs and humane and dignified treatment," the official added.

To discuss the issues surrounding the Afghan refugees in Pakistan, who make up a large number of "illegal foreigners," the US envoy also spent valuable time with the leadership of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) and the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) in Islamabad during which supporting the most vulnerable and at-risk Afghans came under discussion.