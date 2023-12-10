Karachi to shiver as cold winds set to hit Pakistan

People sitting around wooden fire to keep them warm during chilled weather in city. — APP/File

Days after Karachiites experienced the coldest night of the current winter season, a weather analyst on Sunday predicted a further drop in mercury in the coming days.



Analyst Owais Haider said the minimum temperature is expected to remain between 12 to 14°C during the next ten days in the port city and a new wave of cold winds will hit Pakistan from December 15, reported Geo News.

Analyst Haider said the air quality in the metropolis will further deteriorate due to the winds blowing from the northeast.

However, there is no chance of rain in the city in the next 10 days.

The weatherman said the humidity level in the air will remain between 50 to 60% during the day.

Karachi braved the coldest night of the winter season as the temperature dropped to 13.5°C in the port city on December 8, according to the Met Office.

In Sindh, the lowest temperature was recorded in Mithi (6.5°C), followed by Mohenjo Daro (7°C), Sukkur (8°C) and 9.5°C in Shaheed Benazirabad district earlier this week.

According to the monthly report issued by the Met Office, nearly normal to slightly above rainfall (snowfall over the high mountain) is likely over most parts of the country particularly the central parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the current month.

It said nearly normal precipitation is likely over most parts of the country particularly Sindh during January.

“In February 2024, normal to slightly above normal precipitation is expected over most parts of the country particularly the upper Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.”