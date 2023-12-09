Pakistani mother takes six bullets to save children in bus firing incident

Roshan Bibi being moved to an ambulance at Karachi airport to be shifted to a hospital for treatment. — reporter

KARACHI: A mother of two from the Ghizar district of Gilgit-Baltistan, among the 26 people injured in the Chilas bus firing incident, risked her life to keep her children and husband safe.



At least nine people were killed and more than two dozen injured when unidentified assailants opened fire on a passenger bus on Karakoram Highway en route from Ghizar to Rawalpindi last week.

Twenty-eight-year-old Roshan Bibi has been shifted to Karachi for treatment as three of the six bullets she sustained are still inside her body.

The mother of a five-year-old daughter and two-year-old son exhibited sheer courage and attentiveness when she heard the gunshots directed toward the ill-fated bus.



Bulbul Shah (left) Bibi Roshan (right), Arsalan, in his father's arms, and Umaima. — Bulbul Shah

According to her husband, Bulbul Shah, Roshan was sitting on the window seat with their daughter in her lap, when the bus came under attack.

He said that his wife hid both the kids under the seats, pushed him down on the bus's floor, and shielded the family by covering them with only her body.

In the bid to keep her loved ones safe, Roshan was severely injured with six bullets in her abdomen. Three of the bullets have been removed but the doctors couldn't take the remainder out due to some complications.

Currently, Roshan is admitted to a private hospital in Karachi, where she underwent some tests and scans.

Shah said that his wife will undergo some more surgeries to remove the remaining bullets after advice from experts.

Speaking to Geo News, Roshan said that some parts of her back were numb due to injury but she is thankful that her children remained safe.

She also expressed joy that she and her husband are fine now.

Roshan has so far undergone two operations and was shifted to Karachi by air from Islamabad after doctors referred her to the port city.