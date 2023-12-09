Prince Harry, Meghan Markle face major blow in US after 'Endgame'

The attitude of Americans toward members of the British royal family has changed noticeably in recent years as Prince William and Kate Middleton have seen a significant raise in popularity, while Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are failing to win over a majority.



Kate is the 'People's Princess' in the US, while Meghan's has experienced fall in her reputation, according to a new poll conducted by a media outlet after the release of Omid Scobie's 'Endgame'.

Meghan Markle has faced a major blow in her own country even after the publication of her rumoured pal Omid Scobie's new book that appears confirming the former Hollywood star's claims about 'racism' in the royal family, even revealing identity of two senior royals.

However, shocking claims about the royal family's most senior members in Meghan Markle's 'mouthpiece' Scobie's book have seemingly failed to damage the reputation of Kate Middleton, Prince William, King Charles and Queen Camilla.

However, it has seemingly caused a serious harm to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's credibility in the US.



The Princess of Wales is America's favorite royal with a 44 percent positivity score and her husband and heir to the throne, William, is second with 36 percent Harry has a score of 28 percent and Meghan is on 21 percent, according to the DailyMail poll of 1,000 Americans, which was carried out between November 30 and December 1after the release of Omid Scobie's Endgame.

