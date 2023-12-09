No seat adjustment with PML-N, clarifies IPP’s Aleem Khan

Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) President Aleem Khan. — Radio Pakistan/File

Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) President Abdul Aleem Khan on Saturday rejected media reports claiming Jahangir Tareen-led party and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) have agreed on a seat adjustment deal for the upcoming general elections.



A day earlier, reports circulated that PML-N had succeeded in striking a seat adjustment deal with the IPP for the upcoming polls slated to be held on February 8, 2024.

The reports emerged after PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif met IPP patron-in-chief Tarin on Thursday at the former's Model Town residence in Lahore.

In a recent interview, Aleem said that the Shehbaz had visited ailing Tareen to inquire about his health earlier, and later, the IPP supreme leader met the PML-N president.

However, he noted that the matter related to “seat adjustment” was not discussed in the meeting.

Terming the sittings as “goodwill meetings”, the IPP leader said that these were not agenda-based meetings. Aleem clarified that the party’s 30-member central executive committee’s nod is required for agenda meetings.

However, sources privy to the matter told Geo News that a six-member committee has been formed to execute the seat adjustment deal between the two parties for the upcoming polls.

The committee includes PML-N leaders Rana Sanaullah, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, and Khawaja Saad Rafique, while Aun Chaudhry, Ishaq Khan Khakwani, and Nauman Langrial would represent the IPP, the sources added.

As political parties go into electioneering mode ahead of upcoming polls, PML-N is making all-out efforts to come into power.



Last month, the party succeeded in wooing more than 30 key political figures from Balochistan to join its ranks ahead of the polls.

The party also struck an agreement with the Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan to jointly contest the February 8 elections

PML-N's wave of alliances comes amid allegations from the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and Pakistan Peoples Party, who have been voicing concerns about being denied a level playing field and the absence of equal opportunities for parties.