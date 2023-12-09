 
Court to announce Sarah Inam murder case verdict on Dec 14

A district and sessions court in Islamabad reserved its verdict in case today

By Web Desk
December 09, 2023
Shahnawaz Amir standing with Sara Inam in this picture released on September 24, 2022. — X/@meherbokhari
ISLAMABAD: A district and sessions court Saturday reserved its verdict in the case of Sarah Inam's murder, a 37-year-old economist who was killed by her husband Shahnawaz Amir.

The verdict will be announced by Sessions Judge Nasir Javaid Rana on December 14.

Shahnawaz killed Sarah with dumbbells at their home in Islamabad’s Chak Shahzad area on September 23, 2022.

More to follow...