Court to announce Sarah Inam murder case verdict on Dec 14

Shahnawaz Amir standing with Sara Inam in this picture released on September 24, 2022. — X/@meherbokhari

ISLAMABAD: A district and sessions court Saturday reserved its verdict in the case of Sarah Inam's murder, a 37-year-old economist who was killed by her husband Shahnawaz Amir.



The verdict will be announced by Sessions Judge Nasir Javaid Rana on December 14.

Shahnawaz killed Sarah with dumbbells at their home in Islamabad’s Chak Shahzad area on September 23, 2022.

