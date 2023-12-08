Five terrorists gunned down in KP’s Tank district: ISPR

Pakistan Army soldiers are seen in this undated photo. — ISPR

RAWALPINDI: The security forces shot dead five terrorists during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s (KP) Tank district, the military's media affairs wing said on Friday.

In a statement, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said that the IBO was conducted in the general area of Mullazai of Tank on the reported presence of terrorists.

During the operation, intense fire exchange took place between the troops and terrorists. As a result, five terrorists were “sent to hell”, the ISPR said.

It added that the slain terrorists remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities against law enforcement agencies as well as extortion and target killing of innocent civilians.

“A cache of weapons, ammunition and explosives was also recovered during the operation,” said the military’s media wing.

It further said that the sanitisation operation is being conducted to eliminate any other terrorists present in the area, as the security forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe out the menace of terrorism from the country.

A day earlier, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir said that illegal foreigners were "seriously affecting" Pakistan’s security and economy, stressing the decision to send them to their home country was taken in the country's interest.