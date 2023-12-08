Ex-finance czar Shaukat Tarin quits PTI

Former finance minister Shaukat Tarin gestures while addressing the audience of an event. — AFP

Former finance minister Shaukat Tarin on Friday announced his resignation from the membership of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), while also bidding adieu to politics.

The former finance czar confirmed to Geo News that he is resigning from his seat in the Senate as well.

Tarin's resignation comes as a fresh blow to Imran Khan-led party, which already undergoes deterioration amid legal and political hurdles.

The ex-minister is the last one to dissociate with the former ruling party, joining a long list of leaders — including Asad Umar, Usman Dar, Fawad Chaudhry, Shireen Mazari, and Pervez Khattak.

Several other PTI leaders have parted ways with Khan following May 9 — the day when the party workers ransacked state installations after his arrest.

A crackdown was also launched against those involved in the events, leading to the arrest of hundreds of party workers and leaders — including Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi.

Tarin was first appointed as the finance minister in April 2021, but his term ended as federal minister since he could hold office for only six months without being a lawmaker.

However, Imran did not let him go and appointed him as his adviser on finance. In the same year in December, Tarin became a senator after winning the by-election for a general seat in the upper house of parliament.

Days after this, he was sworn in as the federal finance minister for a second time and served the post for just four months as the PTI government was driven out of parliament in a vote of no-confidence against Imran in April 2022.

Tarin also served as federal finance minister during the Pakistan Peoples Party government, from October 2008 to February 2010.