Karachi shivers in coldest night of winter season

People warm their hands on bonfire to save themselves from cold waves during winter season in Karachi on Tuesday, December 31, 2019. Photo: PPI

Amid the prevailing cold spell in the country, Karachi witnessed the coldest night of the winter season as the mercury dropped to 13.5 degrees Celsius, the Met Department said on Friday.



In Sindh, the lowest temperature was recorded in Mithi (6.5 °C), followed by Mohenjo Daro (7 °C), Sukkur (8) and 9.5 °C in Shaheed Benazirabad district.

According to the weather forecasting department, the maximum temperature in the city likely to range between 28 to 30 degrees Celsius.

It said the metropolis is likely to witness a further drop in mercury on Saturday-Sunday night when the temperature is expected to fall to 12 °C.

The Met Department said dry weather will prevail in the city for the next two days while light fog is also expected in the morning.



It added that winds are likely to blow from the northeast during the day and from the southwest in the evening in the metropolis.

The weather is predicted to remain dry and cold in most parts of Sindh.

Meanwhile, according to the monthly report issued by the Met Office, nearly normal to slightly above rainfall (snowfall over the high mountain) is likely over most parts of the country particularly the central parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the current month.

It said nearly normal precipitation is likely over most parts of the country particularly Sindh during January.

“In February 2024, normal to slightly above normal precipitation is expected over most parts of the country particularly the upper Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.”