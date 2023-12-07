Winter vaccations for federal govt schools announced

Children on the way to their school as educational institutions are reopened after winter vacations. — APP

ISLAMABAD: The educational institutes functioning under the federal government will have a 10-day winter vacation as notified by the Federal Directorate of Education on Thursday.



The government has announced a winter break for the schools, which will officially start from December 25 to December 29, the notification issued by the directorate read.

It stated that the educational activities will resume on January 1, 2024, (Monday).

Officials affiliated with the Federal Directorate of Education officials said that the institutes will technically close on December 22, which falls on Friday.

Earlier in the month, the Punjab and Sindh governments also announced the winter vacation schedule for the year.

In Punjab, the winter break for school children will commence on December 18, 2023, and continue till January 1, 2024.

"Winter vacations for children will commence from Dec 18, 2023 to Jan 1, 2024," Punjab caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi announced.

Meanwhile, the Sindh schools will have vacations from December 22 to 31.

After the winter break, the educational institutions will reopen on Monday (January 1, 2024).

“In pursuance of decisions taken in the steering committee meeting, all public and private educational institutions under the administrative control of School Education and Literacy Department Government of Sindh shall remain closed w.e.f 22-12,023 to 31-12,023 for Winter Vacation," a statement by the provincial government read.

Meanwhile, the new academic year in the public and private schools across Sindh will commence on April 15, 2024, and August 1, 2024, in the colleges.

The matriculation and intermediate exams will be started in the last week of May 2024, while the results will be announced on July 31 and the second week of August, respectively.