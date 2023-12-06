Rihanna fears raising kids alone as A$AP Rocky faces trial

Rihanna worries that she may wind up a "single mom" as her boyfriend and the father of her children, A$AP Rocky, is accused of firing a semiautomatic weapon at her former pal A$AP Relli.



The Diamonds hitmaker is attempting to "stay calm" and is presumably hopeful that Rocky will avoid going to prison. It is also reported that he was intending to marry the rapper.

According to a source close to the singer who spoke with Heat Magazine, RiRi is "terrified" about raising her sons, Riot Rose and RZA, by herself without their father.

As per the site, Rocky's attorneys are promising the world-famous person that they will keep their client out of jail.

“But it’s pretty hard when everyone had assured her this wouldn’t even go to trial. He’s facing nine years, and she’s terrified right now,” the insider said.

“If the worst happens and they want to make an example of him, she’ll be raising her two kids alone,” the source shared, adding, “It’s a total nightmare and not something Rihanna ever thought she’d face.”

“She’s so stressed out and losing sleep over this,” the insider added.

Meanwhile, Rocky’s “incredibly stressed out” about his future too. “He’s in legal meetings all day and is in a terrible mood – it’s all just a mess,” the tipster said.

“Rihanna wants to do what she can to help him through this, but she’s pretty much powerless.”