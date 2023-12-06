KARACHI: A massive fire broke out at a furniture market in Karachi's Ayesha Manzil area leaving residents trapped inside the residential apartments above the affected shops, Geo News reported on Wednesday.



The blaze started due to a short circuit fire in a single shop and rapidly spread across other shops engulfing the entire complex comprising 250 shops and 450 apartments.

Rescue teams reached the incident site promptly with firefighters evacuating the building successfully within two hours, amid the efforts to douse the flames.

Director Rescue 1122 Sindh Abid Shaikh, talking to Geo News, said: "Maximum people have been evacuated. The fire extinguishing operation is still underway. The fire is of the third category, which has engulfed the entire building.”



The affected building has a total of two commercial floors — ground and mezzanine — and the four floors at the top are residential.

This is the latest massive fire incident that took place in less than two weeks in the port city, with a fire tearing through a shopping mall situated on Rashid Minhas Road on November 25, killing at least 11 people and injuring several others.

Fire safety measures are overlooked in several apartment complexes that are in the metropolis which houses nearly 20 million, with reports revealing that around 12,000-15,000 losing their lives in fires across the country.

The Rashid Minhas Road fire prompted the authorities to conduct a fire safety audit across several buildings in Karachi, but as it was underway, the Ayesha Manzil fire in the Federal B Area erupted.

Although there aren't reports of major injuries, Geo News' correspondents on the site said that people evacuated themselves with not much help from rescue personnel.



Almas Talha, a resident of the flat, said she was still inside when the fire erupted, but her watchmen responded quickly and evacuated people from the flat.

“I was inside my flat [...] and I am with my ‘special child’ who is four years old. People are cooperating, but I just hope our flat is saved. I pray for everyone here,” Talha, who lives on the fourth floor of the flat, told Geo News.

Meanwhile, shopkeeper Waheed told Geo News that he was present on site when the incident took place, prompting the people to make a run for their lives — as it happens in any situation when panic spreads.

“It happened in seconds,” he said, further informing Geo News that the fire first erupted at the mattress shops located at the front of the building.

Fire Department officials said that seven fire tenders, a snorkel and two bowsers are participating in the fire extinguishing operation.

The police earlier said that more equipment had been sought.

Speaking to Geo News SSP Central that there are residential flats above the shop that caught fire — and people were in them at the time of the incident.

He said that the shop that caught fire initially, was a mattress store, and the flames have engulfed the surrounding shops as well.

The official said that efforts are underway to evacuate the people present in the building.

Responding to the incident, Karachi Mayor Barrister Murtaza Wahab, while talking to Geo News, reiterated that firefighters were at the site and trying to douse the flames.



“More machinery and equipment will reach there soon. Senior officers of the fire department are present on the site. We are trying our level best to control the situation,” the mayor added.

In a statement from the Governor’s House, it was mentioned that Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori had taken notice of the unfortunate incident and directed authorities to ensure people were evacuated safely.

“All resources should be utilised to handle the situation,” he said.

More to follow...