Soldier martyred in exchange of fire with terrorists in S Waziristan

Sepoy Ahmed Ali. — ISPR

RAWALPINDI: The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said that a soldier lost his life in a gun battle with terrorists on Tuesday in South Waziristan district’s Sararogha area.

The military’s media wing, in a statement, said that when the exchange of fire between the soldiers and terrorists took place, the troops “effectively engaged the terrorists' location”.

As a result of the firing, the soldier who was martyred was identified as sepoy Ahmed Ali, 26, a resident of the Charsadda district. The military’s media wing mentioned that the soldier fought “gallantly”.

In response, the military has launched a sanitisation operation “to eliminate any terrorists found in the area”.

“Security forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe out the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve,” the statement added.

Terror activities are on the rise in the country, with the outlawed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and other banned outfits attempting to rage war against security forces and civilians as well as challenging the writ of the state.

Pakistan saw a notable surge in militant activities in November as the attacks rose by 34% following a two-month decline

According to data from the ‘Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies’ (PICSS), a total of 63 attacks took place which resulted in 83 fatalities, including 37 security forces personnel and 33 civilians.

Additionally, 89 individuals sustained injuries, comprising 53 civilians and 36 security personnel.

Pakistani security forces responded with precision, eliminating at least 59 militants, while 18 suspected militants were apprehended. Analysis of October 2023 data underscores a 34% surge in militant attacks, a 63% rise in fatalities, and an 89% increase in the number of wounded during November 2023.

According to the PICSS data, the cumulative toll for the first 11 months of 2023 reflects 599 militant attacks, resulting in 897 fatalities and 1,241 injuries. This signifies an 81% escalation in militant attacks, an 86% surge in deaths, and a 64% rise in injuries compared to the corresponding period in 2022.