Bohra community chief Mufaddal Saifuddin conferred with Pakistan's highest civil award

Head of the Dawoodi Bohra Community Dr Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin (left) receiving the Nishan-e-Pakistan award from President Dr Arif Alvi in a ceremony at Aiwan-e-Sadr on December 5, 2023. — President House

ISLAMABAD: Dawoodi Bohra community head Dr Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin was bestowed with Nishan-e-Pakistan by President Dr Arif Alvi in a special investiture ceremony held at the Aiwan-e-Sadar on Tuesday.



The country's highest civil award pays homage to Saifuddin's spiritual and social services across various sectors in Pakistan.

As per the citation read out before the conferment of the award, the spiritual leader, whose followers include a large number of Pakistani citizens, is the 53rd Dai-e-Mutlaq holds a special regard for Pakistan and is an advocate of peace, harmony and goodwill.



Recounting his services in the education sector, it was said that he had contributed to the building of the School of Law at the University of Karachi and launched a university project.

Multiple healthcare institutions are operating in the name of the Bohra community head providing affordable healthcare to people.

He has repeatedly emphasized the importance of conserving and protecting the environment. In the past few years alone, over 100,000 trees have been planted by his followers in different parts of Pakistan.

He also launched a global initiative named "Project Rise" encompassing a range of areas, including healthcare, nutrition, sanitation and hygiene, environmental responsibility and conservation, and education.

The dignitary urged his followers to contribute actively to Pakistan’s socioeconomic progress and explore business opportunities in the country besides developing an extensive network of schemes offering interest-free loans.

PM hails services of Bohra community for Pakistan

Separately, caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar met the Dawoodi Bohra community head, accompanied by an eight-member delegation, and lauded the community's services for the progress of the country.

The premier felicitated Dr Saifuddin on being awarded the country's highest civil award and expressed confidence that the Bohra community would continue to play their role in the progress and development of the country.

Meanwhile, the Bohra community delegation appreciated the prime minister’s stance on climate change at the international arena and the government’s efforts to promote interfaith harmony.