'Jurassic Park', 'Star Wars' famed Daniel Langlois feared dead

Daniel Langlois was reported missing on Saturday

Daniel Langlois, whose work was used in "Jurassic Park" and "Star Wars" is feared dead with his partner, according to a new report.



Daniel Langlois, the founder of Softimage which created 3D animations software for major Hollywood big-budget films, reported missing on Saturday with another person Dominique Marchand.

The Canadian entrepreneur and his partner, who opened an off-the-grid resort in Dominica in 2022, are feared dead as two charred bodies have been found inside a burned car in the Caribbean island of Dominica.

Daniel Langlois, 66, and Dominique Marchand, both from Quebec, were reported missing on Friday and the burned vehicle reportedly matches a description of their car.

Global Affairs Canada acknowledged the deaths of two Canadian citizens on the island but has not named them. Dominica police is also yet to confirm their identities.



'Canadian officials continue to monitor the situation closely, are engaging with local authorities and providing consular assistance. Due to privacy considerations, no further information can be disclosed,' the office said.

Langlois was beloved in Canada and Dominica, with many honoring him on social media following reports of his death.



Canada's minister of Canadian Heritage, Pascale St-Onge, according to MailOnline wrote: 'Daniel Langlois, a visionary in digital technologies and cinema, has left us. His legacy reflects his innovative spirit. My thoughts are with his loved ones.'

'Today my heart is heavy. I’m angry. I’m in tears. This couple were one of the sweetest who ever graced our shores. They did so much for this island. Investors par excellence. Just ask their employees, heritage enthusiasts, marine, land and wildlife conservationists, animal lovers, the community of Soufriere,' Daoust Dupes, a resident of the island, said on Facebook.

