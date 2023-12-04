Manzoor Pashteen arrested in Chaman

Leader of the Pashtun Tahafuz Movement, Manzoor Pashteen, takes part in an interview with AFP in Islamabad, Pakistan on April 6, 2018. — AFP

Pashtun Tahaffuz Movement (PTM) chief Manzoor Pashteen was arrested Monday by police in Chaman, Balochistan after his security guards allegedly opened fire on the law enforcers, Geo News reported.

Commenting on the incident, the deputy commissioner revealed that security personnel comprising police, Levies, and the Frontier Corps (FC) were busy in routine checking when armed men — part of the PTM chief's convoy — refused to stop the vehicle and fired upon the security forces.

However, according to Geo News, Pashteen — along with the armed men — managed to flee the scene despite security forces' retaliation, who fired upon the party head's vehicle.

A first information report (FIR) has been registered against Pashteen, he added.

Meanwhile, the PTM in a statement, confirmed the incident, saying that the party chief's vehicle came under fire near Chaman Press Club while he was en route to Quetta after addressing a sit-in organised by the All Parties Tajir Mehnat Kash.

According to a party spokesperson, eight bullets were fired at Pashteen's vehicle with the incident injuring one woman — who is being treated in a hospital.

The party chief, along with his entourage, returned to Chaman and surrendered before the authorities, the party spokesperson added.

Pashteen's arrest comes as another senior PTM leader Ali Wazir was arrested on August 20 after two FIRs were registered against him and human rights lawyer Imaan Zainab Mazari-Hazir, accusing them of "treason" alleging that they were involved in a controversial speech against state institutions.

The duo were granted bail on August 28 by an Islamabad anti-terrorism court (ATC) against surety bonds of Rs30,000 each.