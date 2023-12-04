Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Rana Sanaullah on Monday fired a fresh salvo against political rival Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), saying that the party leaders' secret audio tapes linked to May 9 will not leave them in a position to face anyone if revealed.



"Tapes of everyone including Murad Saeed are saved, if [audios] are played [PTI leaders] won't be able to show their faces to anyone," Sanaullah said in criticism of the former prime minister Imran Khan's party.

The former interior minister made the remarks while responding to a question regarding the PTI supremo's recent "London plan" allegations, during a press conference in Lahore after a Nawaz Sharif-led meeting on the distribution of tickets.

He asked if the directives for the rampage and arson on May 9 were part of the "London plan", as alleged by the ex-PN in his latest conversation with his lawyers from Adiala jail.



Speaking about PML-N leader Daniyal Aziz's controversial remarks about his partyman Ahsan Iqbal, Sanaullah said that it was due to some differences over the party ticket issue.

On November 30, Aziz fired a broadside at Iqbal, saying that PML-N's reputation was severely damaged due to his failure to control the inflation during the last Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM)-led coalition government.

The former security czar said that Aziz is like his brothers but he is upset or angry over the ticket for a provincial constituency.

The former interior minister revealed that Aziz wants Awais Qasim to contest from the said constituency while Iqbal wants his son to contest from there.

"Ahsan Iqbal and Daniyal Aziz, both should wait for the party's decision," adding that the contestant for the ticket is chosen on merit, not on the basis of age. "The ticket goes to whoever is able to win the election."

The politician also asked if Iqbal was the reason for growing inflation then what had Aziz been doing for 16 months that he couldn't point it out at that time.

With just two months left in the general elections, Sanaullah said that PML-N is fully prepared for the polls and expressed hope for a good mandate with the people's support.

He reiterated that the elections will be staged on the designated date of February 8.

Answering a question about a meeting with Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam's (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, Sanaullah said that there has been no talk of an alliance with his party.

He further said that alliances are formed after parliament is elected. However, seat adjustments can be discussed with Fazl.

Taking a jibe at former PTI chairman Imran Khan, the PML-N leader said that "imposing someone else after toppling Nawaz Sharif's government was ladlapan [favouritism].