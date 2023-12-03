Pakistani students urged to help cement Pakistan-US ties

Pakistan’s ambassador to the United States Masood Khan addresses an event. —X/@Masood__Khan/File

Islamabad’s ambassador in Washington Sardar Masood Khan hailed the Pakistani students studying in the United States (US) for not only connecting the two countries but also serving the nation by leveraging their enriched experiences and vast expertise that they gain in America.

The ambassador made these remarks during a virtual meeting with around 50 Pakistani students representing 15 leading universities and colleges across the US under the umbrella of the Pakistani Students Association Coalition (PSAC).

“You are a force multiplier in cementing Pak-US ties; bringing the peoples of the two countries closer and projecting the true image of Pakistan,” he said.

“You are a valuable asset for the country and for Pak-US relations.”

The ambassador lauded the initiative of PSAC in uniting Pakistani student associations under one umbrella and thus fostering a stronger and broader community of Pakistani students. He also appreciated various initiatives being taken by the coalition towards promoting the cultural heritage of Pakistan and bringing the people of the two countries closer to each other.

“Your primary purpose is to excel in your chosen fields. This can never be ignored. But your secondary and equally important responsibility is to imbibe the rich educational ambience inside the campus, outside of campus, across campuses of the US.”

“You have to respect the law of the land and you have to respect the norms of the hosts,” he told the students.

“You project the real image of Pakistan,” the ambassador added.

He pointed out that there were misperceptions about Pakistan and its people and Pakistani students could be instrumental in showcasing the strength of the Pakistani nation.

“Each one of you is an ambassador in your environment and your social groups. Your conduct would reflect on our image as a nation. This is a huge responsibility that you need to be cognisant of,” he said.

The ambassador also briefed the students on the upward trajectory of Pak-US relations and various areas of cooperation between the two countries including trade ties and the efforts to tap the economic potential of the relationship.

Responding to a question by a student, the envoy advised the students to make their mark in their studies, contribute their share towards cementing Pak-US ties, and also invest back in Pakistan.

“You are the future of Pakistan. Connect with the youth of Pakistan. Try to understand their concerns. Try to synthesize their aspirations and translate them into policy at different levels,” he said.

He also urged the students who would soon be stepping into practical life to maintain a close liaison with leading Pakistani-American organisations of professionals and entrepreneurs including APPNA, OPEN for better networking and professional opportunities.