PPP to use constitutional means against delimitation: Sharjeel

Peoples Party (PPP) Senior Leader, Sharjeel Inam Memon addresses media persons during a press conference, held at PPP Media Cell Bilawal House in Karachi on Monday, November 6, 2023. — PPI

Pakistan People's Party leader Sharjeel Inam Memon Sunday said the party has strong objections to the delimitation of the national and provincial assemblies constituencies done by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).



The party, he added, is in the process of adopting constitutional procedures against the delimitation, as the country approaches the general elections on February 8 2024.

"No one will be allowed to rig [the election], we will fight against rigging," the politician said, as he addressed a presser in Karachi today.

Earlier this week, the electoral watchdog, amid rumours of delay in general polls, notified the final list of delimitation of constituencies of the national and four provincial assemblies.

The development has paved the way for the announcement of the election schedule, which is expected during the first week of December as announced by the ECP. It had earlier stated that the final list of delimitations would be published on December 15 but it was later revised to November 30.

Speaking about the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan's (MQM-P) insistence on constituencies to be done as per their will, Memon said: "If so, they should not go to the election and go directly to the government."

Commenting on the alliance between MQM-P and the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) against the PPP in Sindh, the politician termed it "equal to zero plus zero", pointing towards their ineffective political impact.

"PPP opponents will be defeated in the election this time as well," Memon said.

However, he also highlighted that the PPP is not in a fight with any party including the PML-N. "We do not want politics of hatred. We all have to forget all hatred and sit together."

But if any political party talks against the PPP, he added, the party will respond.

Taking a jibe at the PML-N for its Lahore-centred politics, Memon said that the PPP represents Pakistan and is not a regionally-restricted political party. "

"The country develops practical work, not on pompousness and slogans."

He questioned the PML-N if they have done any development outside of Lahore.

The politician claimed that the PPP has shown a ray of hope to the people.

"PPP is people's hope. The party will participate in the elections with people's support and become a majority party," he added.