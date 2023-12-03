Pervez Khattak reveals PTI's history of conducting faux intra-polls

PTI Parliamentarian chief Pervez Khattak addresses journalists during a presser in Peshawar on Saturday, December 2, 2023. — PPI

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Parliamentarian chief Parvez Khattak Sunday revealed that at least four or five intra-party polls conducted by the Imran Khan-led PTI were fake with just paperwork done for formality.



"There should be democracy in the party, not fraudulent elections," Khattak said, speaking with Geo News in Peshawar.

The senior politician's comments come a day after the PTI elected Barrister Gohar Khan as its new chairman of the party after his nomination was made by none by ex-chief Imran Khan himself, who currently remains behind bars in multiple cases and stands disqualified following his trial in Toshakhana case.

The party's intra-party polls, however, remain contentious as several party members, particularly those who joined Khan at the time of PTI's inception, oppose the election of Barrister Gohar as the new head of the party.

Barrister Gohar, however, has repeatedly said he is holding the post temporarily until the former prime minister returns from jail.

Continuing his onslaught, Khattak pointed towards the lack of democracy in the party.

"Former chairman PTI did not tolerate anyone ahead of him," he said.

The former chief minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa said Khan wanted a presidential system in Pakistan and not elections.

He also criticised the former PTI chairman's act of disclosing a state secret by waving the cipher in a public rally last year, a case for which he is currently under trial.

"We take an oath and promise not to disclose any secrets. The ex-chairman committed treason and violated the constitution by waving the cipher."

Khattak insisted that Khan be registered in a case of terrorism.

Recalling the time of Khan's ouster and the subsequent end of his government, the PTI-P chief said: "When his government ended, we did not have a majority."



Therefore, Khattak added, the former PTI chairman thought he would not let the country run and wanted to spread chaos in the country.

"The chaos continued for one and a half years, which affected the country's economy," he said.

The senior politico revealed that a separate team was created for attacks on army installations on May 9 when the country suffered major economic and infrastructural loss as PTI workers and supporters wreaked havoc across the country while protesting against Khan's arrest earlier this year.

Khattak also said contrary to the former premier's insistence on dissolving provincial assemblies where PTI was a majority party, no politician was in favour of the decision.